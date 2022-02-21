Left Menu

James Gunn, Jennifer Holland are engaged

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:25 IST
James Gunn, Jennifer Holland are engaged
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker James Gunn is engaged to his longtime partner and actor Jennifer Holland.

The ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' franchise director posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday of Holland sipping from a mug while showing off a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the post is an engagement announcement.

The couple have been together since 2015.

Earlier in the day, Holland also posted a photo of her and Gunn on Instagram with a rainbow behind the couple, with the caption: ''Happiness.'' Gunn, 55, and Holland have also worked together on the director's version of ''The Suicide Squad'', in which she played Emilia Harcourt, a role she recently reprised in his ''Peacemaker'' series opposite John Cena.

The 34-year-old actor has also starred in TV series such as ''Sun Records'' and ''American Horror Story''.

Gunn was previously married to ''The Office star'' Jenna Fischer. They split in 2007 after six years of marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022