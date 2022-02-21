Ranveer Singh's 'fist pump' moment with LeBron James garners netizens' attention

Left Menu

Ranveer Singh had his fanboy moment with ace basketball player LeBron James at National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in the US.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:13 IST
Ranveer Singh with LeBron James (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ranveer Singh had his fanboy moment with ace basketball player LeBron James at National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in the US. And after attending the special match, Ranveer, on Monday, gave a glimpse of his meeting with LeBron.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a picture in which he can be seen fist-pumping LeBron. "The King and I !!! @kingjameswhat a precious moment. I'm shook! #RanveerXNBAAllStar," he captioned the post.

Ranveer and LeBron's image has garnered several likes and comments. "Legendary moment," actor Tiger Shroff commented.

"Epic," actor Sophie Choudry wrote. LeBron is viewed as one of the greatest NBA players and he has made a big name for himself while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the only player to have won three NBA championships and to be the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player with three different franchises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

