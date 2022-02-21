Left Menu

Samantha looks ethereal in first look of 'Shakuntalam'

The first look of 'Shakuntalam' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:30 IST
Samantha Prabhu in 'Shakuntalam' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first look of 'Shakuntalam' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out. On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared her look from the film. In the poster, she can be seen donning a white costume with floral jewellery and is seated in the middle of the forest with wild animals around her.

"Presenting...Nature's beloved...the ethereal and demure... "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam #Shaakuntalamfirstlook," she captioned the post. Fans are excited over how beautiful Samantha looks in the poster and feel she is the perfect example of the beauty of Shakuntala that they read about in the mythological stories.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.

'The Family Man' actor has been in the headlines since October last year after her split with Naga Chaitanya. Recently, she was featured in one of the songs of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

