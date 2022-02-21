Left Menu

It's a wrap for Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has recently finished shooting for 'Bhakshak'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:37 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has recently finished shooting for 'Bhakshak'. As per a statement, the film's cast and crew wrapped up its shoot last week in Lucknow.

Inspired by true events, 'Bhakshak' is set in the rustic world of Bihar. The film will showcase the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light. In the film, Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist.

Talking about the film, Bhumi took to Instagram and wrote, "It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak. A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice." Actor Sanjay Mishra is also a part of the project, which was shot in a single schedule spanning 39 days of the shoot.

Co-written and directed by Pulkit, 'Bhakshak' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

