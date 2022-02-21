Left Menu

Prateik Babbar excited about 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'

Actor Prateik Babbar has wrapped up shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan', which features Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:40 IST
Prateik Babbar excited about 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'
Prateik Babbar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Prateik Babbar has wrapped up shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan', which features Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. Excited about the project, Prateik said, "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' is one of those sets that keeps on your edge as an actor, and that is an exciting feeling. I had the most fun collaborating with the team, learning new nuances of the craft, and exploring a lot about myself while peeling the character's layers."

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' is touted as an investigative comedy, written and directed by 'Breathe Into The Shadows' co-writer Arshad Syed. Prateik will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'India Lockdown', and 'Hiccups and Hookups 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022