Bhumi Pednekar wraps shoot of 'Bhakshak'

''Badhaai Do'' actor Bhumi Pednekar has completed filming for her upcoming movie ''Bhakshak'', the makers announced Monday.

Set in Bihar, ''Bhakshak'' is inspired by true events and lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

According to the official synopsis, the film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light.

Pulkit of ''Bose: Dead or Alive'' fame has directed ''Bhakshak'' and co-written it with Jyotsana Nath. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The production house shared the shoot update on its official Twitter account.

''It's a wrap for Team #Bhakshak from a start-to-end 39-day schedule! Inspired by true events, we are bringing to you a gritty tale of a heinous crime against women and their quest to seek justice, produced by @RedChilliesEnt and directed by @justpulkit @bhumipednekar,'' the tweet read.

In the film, Pednekar plays a feisty journalist who realises the consequences, threats and intimidation she may face as she uncovers a story.

''It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak. A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps.

''I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon in cinemas,'' the 32-year-old actor tweeted.

''Bhakshak'' also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma are credited as producers on the film.

