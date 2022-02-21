Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joins Roshan's family over lunch

Actor Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joined Roshan's family over lunch on Sunday. A photograph from the get-together was shared by Hrithik's uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan. In the visual, Hrithik can be seen sitting with Saba and other family members, including mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, uncle Rajesh Roshan among others. Everyone happily posed for the fam-jam picture.

Sharing the photo, Rajesh captioned it as, "Happiness is always around...especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime." He also shared a picture of the south Indian meal they had which was served on a banana leaf.

The 'War' actor reacted to the post and commented, "Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun." Saba also commented, 'Bestest Sunday' with a smile emoji.

Fans loved seeing Saba bonding with Hrithik and his family. Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014.

Recently, Sussanne also praised Saba for her performance at an event in Mumbai. Sharing one of the photos on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "What an amazing eve...! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabaazad @madboymink." Saba also thanked Sussanne. She wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night." Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in 'War' in 2019, while Saba was last seen as 'Pipsy' in the web series 'Rocket Boys' which is currently streaming on SonyLiv. (ANI)

