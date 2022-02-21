MEA starts 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' celebrations

The Ministry of External Affairs began its 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' on Monday with its minister S Jaishankar saying the celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence are in line with the practice of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)''.

A series of commemorative events and activities will be organised by the MEA across the country as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' from February 21 to 27.

In his message on this occasion, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the celebrations, which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2021, are being marked with great enthusiasm across the globe through India's missions and posts.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that more than 5,000 events have been organised by them, he said. Despite Covid-related challenges and restrictions across geographies, regular events commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have showcased the convergence of ''our people, culture and achievements'', Jaishankar said.

The ministry has successfully incorporated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav guiding principles of ''Jan Bhagidari'' and ''whole of government approach'', and has made effective use of digital and social media, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS), in association with the External Publicity Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, is also organising a 'Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media' from February 21-25. The course will have 25 Indian journalists from various Hindi, English and regional media houses participating.

The programme was inaugurated on Monday by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), MEA, in the presence of Arun K Chatterjee, Dean (SSIFS), and Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary (XP) and official spokesperson.

