Left Menu

MEA starts 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' celebrations

Despite Covid-related challenges and restrictions across geographies, regular events commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have showcased the convergence of our people, culture and achievements, Jaishankar said.The ministry has successfully incorporated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav guiding principles of Jan Bhagidari and whole of government approach, and has made effective use of digital and social media, he said.Meanwhile, the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services SSIFS, in association with the External Publicity Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, is also organising a Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media from February 21-25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:10 IST
MEA starts 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs began its 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' on Monday with its minister S Jaishankar saying the celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence are in line with the practice of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)''.

A series of commemorative events and activities will be organised by the MEA across the country as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' from February 21 to 27.

In his message on this occasion, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the celebrations, which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2021, are being marked with great enthusiasm across the globe through India's missions and posts.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that more than 5,000 events have been organised by them, he said. Despite Covid-related challenges and restrictions across geographies, regular events commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have showcased the convergence of ''our people, culture and achievements'', Jaishankar said.

The ministry has successfully incorporated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav guiding principles of ''Jan Bhagidari'' and ''whole of government approach'', and has made effective use of digital and social media, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS), in association with the External Publicity Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, is also organising a 'Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media' from February 21-25. The course will have 25 Indian journalists from various Hindi, English and regional media houses participating.

The programme was inaugurated on Monday by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), MEA, in the presence of Arun K Chatterjee, Dean (SSIFS), and Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary (XP) and official spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022