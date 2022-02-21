Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates two years of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

As Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' completes two years of its release on Monday, the actor shared a heart-touching poem and message on social media on the film's theme of same-sex love and gender inclusivity.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:23 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates two years of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' completes two years of its release on Monday, the actor shared a heart-touching poem and message on social media on the film's theme of same-sex love and gender inclusivity. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "I have always considered myself merely a vehicle or a medium to tell stories that hopefully will affect positive social change. I was thrilled with how audiences reacted to the strong message about gender inclusivity that #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan (SMZS) delivered, making it a unique success story."

He further talked about the importance of gender inclusivity in mainstream cinema. "On the second anniversary of the film, I again want to highlight that 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' what's most important right now is representation of the community in mainstream cinema," he added.

Ayushmann also appreciated the recent film 'Badhaai Do', starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. He wrote, "I think awareness among our countrymen has been created by films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now Badhaai Do. I believe we are moving in the right direction. SMZS and CKA will be remembered as baby steps towards a bigger impact. #2YearsOfShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan."

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick also starred Jitendra Kumar in a key role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022