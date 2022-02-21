Man Carrying gun outside Alexandra Daddario's Hollywood home gets arrested

A Colorado man carrying a handgun was recently arrested following a 911 call for help from the home of 'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario. According to Deadline, the incident, which took place on Saturday, involved the arrest of 24-year-old David Adam Cako, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a handgun was found in his vehicle, said the police. Cako has a bail of USD 35,000 in the incident.

The LAPD reported that they received a 911 call around 11 AM from a home in the middle of Hollywood, which has been identified in various reports as Daddario's home. Reports indicate the man refused to leave the scene and yelled something about Daddario, but police did not confirm that. There was no information on whether the actor made the call for help or if she was even at home at the time, as per Deadline.

Apart from 'The White Lotus', Daddario's resume includes starring in the 2017 film adaptation of 'Baywatch', as well as roles in 'Texas Chainsaw', 'San Andreas' and 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief'. (ANI)

