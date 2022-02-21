Entertainment News Roundup: From UK pubs to U.S. tour: The Longest Johns ride sea shanty craze wave; Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:27 IST
Tom Holland Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From UK pubs to U.S. tour: The Longest Johns ride sea shanty craze wave

Two years ago, British a capella folk band The Longest Johns performed their sea shanties in local Bristol pubs. This week they embark on their first U.S. tour, enjoying a wave of success stemming from a lockdown social media craze for the traditional tunes sung aboard ships.

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation "Uncharted" collected $44 million over the weekend, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland's star power. The big-budget action-adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland's bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. "Uncharted" has received mixed reviews, at best, so it's safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a healthy hand in selling tickets. It also helps that "Uncharted" is rated PG-13 and based on one of the most popular video games.

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show -CNN

Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer. Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice World Tour" in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his postive COVID test, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

