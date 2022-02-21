Left Menu

Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Ali celebrate eight years of 'Highway'

Actor Randeep Hooda and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrated eight years of the release of their film 'Highway', on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:30 IST
Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Ali celebrate eight years of 'Highway'
Poster of the film 'Highway' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Randeep Hooda and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrated eight years of the release of their film 'Highway', on Monday. The 'Rang Rasiya' actor took to his Instagram handle to post a reel that features scenes from the film. He captioned it as "8 years of Mahabir....#Highway #Mahabir"

The actor played the role of a kidnapper Mahabir, who kidnaps Veera, the character played by Alia Bhatt. The director of the film, Imtiaz Ali also took to his Instagram stories to post a series of pictures and videos from the film to celebrate its completion of eight years.

The film starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film explored many themes like childhood sexual harassment and Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops strong emotional feelings for the kidnapper/abuser. The film was well-received by the audience and Imtiaz was praised for his direction and the story. The lead pair also won critical acclaim for their performances.

Randeep will be seen next in 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Ileana D'Cruz. He was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opposite Salman Khan. Imtiaz's last film was 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022