Jackky Bhagnani celebrates 25 years of 'Hero no. 1' by watching it again

The film, 'Hero No.1', which starred actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, completes 25 years. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani celebrated 25 years of 'Hero No.1' by watching the film again.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:00 IST
Jackky Bhagnani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The film, 'Hero No.1', which starred actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, completes 25 years. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani celebrated 25 years of 'Hero No.1' by watching the film again. He took to his Instagram handle to share the news of the celebration with fans along with a video. The video shows him and his team enjoying the film once again and speaking about his childhood memories in the film.

"Hero No. 1 hits a huge milestone today, completing 25 years!" I still remember every moment of the film, the lyrics of every song, every dance step, which, as a child, I would try to imitate! #VashuBhagnani #DavidDhawan", he captioned the post. Actor Karisma Kapoor also commented on red heart emojis on the post.

The fans of the 90s hit comedy get all nostalgic after seeing the post and are hopeful for a remake or a sequel that will carry the franchise forward. The Vashu Bhagnani and David Dhawan classic, 'Hero No. 1' has a separate fan base. Thanks to its memorable chartbusters like 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai', 'Mohabbat ki nahin' and 'Tum hum pe marte ho' and the iconic dance moves of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and comedy by veterans like Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal. The film was picturised in 1997 by Pooja Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

