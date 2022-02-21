Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty tells how to deal with menstrual cramps through yoga

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently shared her advice on how to deal with menstrual cramps with yoga.

Updated: 21-02-2022 19:52 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty recently shared her advice on how to deal with menstrual cramps with yoga. "Dealing with menstrual cramps month on month for years together is never easy... especially when you have multiple responsibilities to tend to alongside," the actor captioned her post on Instagram.

"But, regularly dedicating some time for you and consistently practising Yoga helps overcome the pain & helps regulate the cycle," she added. Shilpa sported a printed camouflaged crop top and a pair of matching tights with a high-braid hairstyle in the glimpse of her workout video.

The 'Dhadkan' actor seeks to redefine the idea of fitness in Bollywood where it matters to be the right size. She practices yoga, regular exercise and takes healthy food. Shilpa is a judge on the show 'India's Got Talent' with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rap king Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir. (ANI)

