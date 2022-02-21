Left Menu

NCB summons businessman in drugs case linked to Maha minister's son-in-law

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NCB has summoned British national and businessman Karan Sajnani for examining him here next week in connection with a drugs case registered against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan by its Mumbai office last year, officials said on Monday.

Sajnani has been asked to appear on March 2 before the special investigation team (SIT) headed by NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The businessman has recently moved the Bombay High Court for quashing the NCB case against him, stating that he had no links with the said case.

The SIT based here was transferred and entrusted to probe six cases of the Mumbai NCB zonal office after allegations of extortion and alleged administrative irregularities were made out against the agency's former zonal head Sameer Wankhede and his team last year.

These allegations were made following the October 2020 Cordelia cruise drugs cases in which about 20 people were arrested by the NCB Mumbai including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Wankhede had refuted all the charges made against him saying he was being targeted as he was trying to unravel high-profile narcotics cases.

Sajnani has earlier also been questioned in this case by the SIT in Mumbai last year.

He is a British national and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in January last year after the agency allegedly recovered imported marijuana from him.

The anti-narcotics agency had raided his house in suburban Bandra in Mumbai and allegedly recovered around 200 kg of the contraband, officials had said.

Sajnani has claimed in his recent court petition that forensic analysis had found no narcotics in the seized item.

Sameer Khan was also arrested by the NCB in January last year in connection with the same case. He was granted bail by a court in September. His name surfaced in the case after the central agency found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between Khan and another accused arrested earlier by the NCB.

