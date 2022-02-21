PIL seeks stay on 'Why I killed Gandhi' streaming

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the streaming of the short film, 'Why I killed Gandhi'. The PIL contended that the display of the film may disturb communal harmony in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Assembly elections. Petitioners Rehan Alam Khan and Himanshu Gupta stated that the movie, which was released on an OTT platform on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, tarnishes the image of the Father of the Nation and may also disturb peace and social harmony in society.

The plea also contended that the dialogues in the movie are highly objectionable and serious in nature. “By the dialogues, contents and misguiding story of the movie, the image of Bapu is being tarnished,” the PIL stated.

