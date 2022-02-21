PIL seeks stay on 'Why I killed Gandhi' streaming
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the streaming of the short film, Why I killed Gandhi. The PIL contended that the display of the film may disturb communal harmony in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the streaming of the short film, 'Why I killed Gandhi'. The PIL contended that the display of the film may disturb communal harmony in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Assembly elections. Petitioners Rehan Alam Khan and Himanshu Gupta stated that the movie, which was released on an OTT platform on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, tarnishes the image of the Father of the Nation and may also disturb peace and social harmony in society.
The plea also contended that the dialogues in the movie are highly objectionable and serious in nature. “By the dialogues, contents and misguiding story of the movie, the image of Bapu is being tarnished,” the PIL stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanshu Gupta
- Khan
- Gandhi
- Uttar
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Assembly
- Allahabad High Court
- Rehan Alam
ALSO READ
All will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision, says Sidhu ahead of announcement of Cong CM face
'Lata Mangeshkar's golden voice is immortal': Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi condole singing icon's death
EC notice to BJP Uttarakhand for tweeting morphed photo of Harish Rawat
Cong pays rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, Sonia Gandhi says an 'era has ended'
Punjab polls: BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's locus standi to name Cong CM face