Jordan palace says leaks about monarch's Swiss bank accounts are misleading

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:56 IST
Jordan's royal palace said on Monday leaks about money held in Swiss bank accounts of King Abdullah have "inaccurate, old and misleading" information. The statement was referring to Credit Suisse data that contained details of thousands of bank accounts that an individual passed on to media outlets.

It contained data suggesting that the Jordanian monarch had at least six accounts with tens of millions of Swiss francs.

