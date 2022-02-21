Jordan palace says leaks about monarch's Swiss bank accounts are misleading

Jordan's royal palace said on Monday leaks about money held in Swiss bank accounts of King Abdullah have "inaccurate, old and misleading" information. The statement was referring to Credit Suisse data that contained details of thousands of bank accounts that an individual passed on to media outlets.

It contained data suggesting that the Jordanian monarch had at least six accounts with tens of millions of Swiss francs.

