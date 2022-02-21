Channing Tatum wants to do an 'old men version' of Magic Mike when he's 70

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum recently joked that he wants to do another instalment in the male stripper movie franchise, 'Magic Mike' when he's 70 years old. According to People magazine, while speaking to a news outlet about the highly anticipated third film, 'Magic Mike's Last Dance', Tatum said, "The only one I said I'd actually do before we decided on this version, was the Grumpy Old Men version when we're like 70. When we're 70, I want to get the team back together, for sure."

The actor teamed up with director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin for the 2012 comedy-drama, which was loosely based on Tatum's experience as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida. He also starred in the 2015 sequel 'Magic Mike XXL', which was directed by Gregory Jacobs. Tatum had revealed in November that he was reuniting with Soderbergh and Carolin to round out the trilogy, posting a photo to Twitter of the screenplay's cover page. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote at the time.

The trained dancer told People magazine he wants to step it up with the upcoming sequel's choreography. "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping," he said earlier this month. Tatum also revealed that the 'Magic Mike Live' stage show, which premiered in London in 2018, was ultimately the catalyst for the upcoming movie. "I wanted the live show to be the third movie," he explained.

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' will be available exclusively on HBO Max. A premiere date has not yet been announced. (ANI)

