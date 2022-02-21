Courteney Cox completely relates to her character's midlife crisis in 'Shining Vale'

Hollywood actor Courteney Cox has recently shared that she can very much relate to her character in the new Starz show 'Shining Vale'. According to People magazine, in the horror-comedy series, the 57-year-old actor plays best-selling romance author Pat Phelps, who feels dissatisfied with her life 17 years after publishing her successful novel.

Pat and her family leave their life in Brooklyn for the suburbs of Connecticut as Pat attempts to repair her marriage with husband Terry, played by Greg Kinnear, while parenting her two teenage kids. There, Pat encounters a ghost, played by Mira Sorvino, that only she is able to see. In an interview with a news outlet on Sunday, Cox said playing Pat offered her "so many opportunities" to express herself through art.

"Going through a midlife crisis, I understand that. Being at that stage in life where, we don't want to say the word 'menopause,' but that's what she's dealing with," the Friends alum told the outlet. Cox has taken on various roles in the past, from Gale Weathers in the 'Scream' film franchise to divorcee Jules Cobb in the sitcom 'Cougar Town'. However, the actor feels her character on 'Shining Vale' is much different than her previous work.

"It's been a while since I acted [on this scale]. This role has helped me find a new excitement in it," Cox told the outlet. In order to master the role, Cox connected with acting coach Nancy Banks through former 'Friends' costar Jennifer Aniston, which she believes has helped rejuvenate her as an actor.

"That was a game-changer as far as reinvigorating my love for acting. Now, I would never do an episode or scene without running things by her or talking it through," Cox said, as per People magazine. (ANI)

