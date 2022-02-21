ICCR, IGNCA coming up with book on dimensions of India's soft power: Sahasrabuddhe
Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a press conference here, Sahasrabuddhe also said the book, Connecting through Culture, is in its last stage, and should be completed in a couple of months.
Two leading cultural institutions have come together to produce a book on various dimensions of ''India's soft power'' through multiple facets of art, cuisine, Sanskrit, ayurveda and other cultural heritage of the country, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Monday.
He said the book will be an ''anthology of 23 articles'' written by various scholars, he said. Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a press conference here, Sahasrabuddhe also said the book, ''Connecting through Culture'', is in its last stage, and should be completed in a couple of months.
Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the cultural wing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), under the Ministry of Culture, have joined hands for this project.
''ICCR and IGNCA are working together on this book, titled 'Connecting through Culture' and it will showcase every other dimensions of India's soft power. There are chapters on Indian dance forms, epics, music, culinary and cuisine traditions, and Sanskrit as soft power, Yoga as soft power, ayurveda as soft power, democracy as soft power, and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum' as soft power,'' he said. It will also talk about India's universal heroes Lord Buddha, Guru Nanak Dev, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, he added.
''It will be an anthology of 23 articles various scholars, and should be completed in a couple of months at most,'' Sahasrabuddhe said.
Earlier, addressing the press conference at Azad Bhawan here to share details about the Ministry of External Affairs' plans to hold celebrations under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he also said that a three-day crafts fair 'Coalescence' will be hosted in the city from February 23-25, wherein artists and craftspersons from 11 states will showcase traditional art forms.
During the ongoing celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence, ''we are also going to start the Universalisation of Traditional Indian Knowledge System or UTIKS, as part of which people living in foreign countries will be able to learn about traditional knowledge of our country through online courses and appreciate our art, culture and epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana,'' Sahasrabuddhe said.
The MEA is organising multiple celebrations as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the ICCR said.
