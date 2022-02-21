Left Menu

'I feel extremely fearless as performer,' says Huma Qureshi on her upcoming projects

Actor Huma Qureshi has a choc-a-bloc work schedule with multiple projects in the pipeline.

'I feel extremely fearless as performer,' says Huma Qureshi on her upcoming projects
Actor Huma Qureshi has a choc-a-bloc work schedule with multiple projects in the pipeline. In the past week, the actress has wrapped her Mumbai promotions of 'Mithya', gone to Chennai followed by Hyderabad and Bangaluru for the 'Valimai' promotions with Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor.

Along with these, she also has the shooting of the second season of the hit series 'Maharani' in her kitty. Sharing her excitement about her upcoming projects, Huma said, "As an actor, the endeavour has always been to go out there and find the best work I possibly can. Each of these projects posed a new challenge. After the success of 'Maharani', which initially felt like a gamble, I felt even more assured to trust my gut feeling."

"If I like a story, I will go all out to put my best self on screen, promote it with full gusto. I feel extremely fearless as a performer, especially with the kind of stories we are telling these days. It's our time as artists to come together and tell marvellous stories and enchant the audience like never before," she added. Upbeat but slightly weary from the travel and long days, Qureshi said that living out of a suitcase could be exhausting sometimes.

"It's tiring, but I am a happy tired soul. That said, I can't wait to be home, sinking in my couch, eating dal chawal and chilling with the family," she signed off. Apart from these projects, Huma also has the film 'Double XL' with actor Sonakshi Sinha, set to release in Summer 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

