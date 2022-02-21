Left Menu

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service

Family friends and fans paid tribute to beauty queen Late Cheslie Kryst during a public memorial service in North Carolina.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:37 IST
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service
Late former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Family friends and fans paid tribute to beauty queen Late Cheslie Kryst during a public memorial service in North Carolina. As per E! News, the public service, held three weeks after her tragic death, included emotional speeches by those who knew her best.

"Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others," Chelsie's mother April Simpkins said. "I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years." She continued, "I'm going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I'm going to miss that the most."

Edward Watson, a man who the aspiring lawyer helped free from prison in 2020, also attended the service and reflected on Cheslie's compassion for others. "In life we encounter ordinary people, but there are rare cases when we meet extraordinary people," he said. "I needed help, the Lord sent the help that I needed."

The former Miss USA's death has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People Magazine earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022