Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service

Family friends and fans paid tribute to beauty queen Late Cheslie Kryst during a public memorial service in North Carolina. As per E! News, the public service, held three weeks after her tragic death, included emotional speeches by those who knew her best.

"Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others," Chelsie's mother April Simpkins said. "I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years." She continued, "I'm going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I'm going to miss that the most."

Edward Watson, a man who the aspiring lawyer helped free from prison in 2020, also attended the service and reflected on Cheslie's compassion for others. "In life we encounter ordinary people, but there are rare cases when we meet extraordinary people," he said. "I needed help, the Lord sent the help that I needed."

The former Miss USA's death has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People Magazine earlier this month. (ANI)

