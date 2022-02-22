Left Menu

Britney Spears set to release her 'tell-all' memoir

Good news for all the Britney Spears fans as the singer has landed a record-breaking publishing deal for her 'Tell-All' memoir.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 10:09 IST
Britney Spears set to release her 'tell-all' memoir
Britney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Good news for all the Britney Spears fans as the singer has landed a record-breaking publishing deal for her 'Tell-All' memoir. According to CNN, Britney has recently inked a contract with publisher Simon & Schuster, valued at more than USD 15 million.

The book will give everyone a sneak peek into the 'Pretty Girls' hitmaker's accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family. The news of Britney's memoir deal comes months after her conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022