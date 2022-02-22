Rosy McEwen joins Georgia Oakley's feature film 'Blue Jean'

Left Menu

The Alienist star Rosy McEwen has boarded filmmaker Georgia Oakleys debut feature project Blue Jean in the lead role.According to Variety, the actor will play Jean, a teacher who finds herself grappling with her identity during the tail-end of the 1980s.Oakley is directing the film from her original screenplay.

Oakley is directing the film from her original screenplay. The director said McEwen has the intelligence and poise to communicate the complex emotions of the central character Jean. ''Jean is a woman forced to wear multiple masks in the different areas of her life, and as such she has this sort of taut, cloistered energy that Rosy has absolutely mastered. ''I think it takes an actor such as Rosy, with such intelligence and poise to communicate these kinds of complex emotions; I can’t wait to work with her to bring Jean to life,'' Oakley said in a statement.

McEwen said she is grateful and proud to be part of this project as it's a story that needs to be told and heard by everyone.

The actor will next be seen in “Vesper Seeds” alongside Eddie Marsan and Raffiella Chapman.

