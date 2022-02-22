Many buildings in Chandernagore retaining French heritage style: Patrick Deville

Eminent French author Patrick Deville said Chandernagore town in West Bengal's Hooghly district is dotted with architectural marvels with many buildings retaining the French heritage style.

Chandernagore town is about 35 km from Kolkata.

Deville, who was talking to media at a heritage bookstore at an event in association with The Embassy of France, The French Institute in India and the Alliance Française du Bengale, said he found Chandernagore ''a historical place dotted with architectural marvels and quieter than Kolkata.'' ''I took a cruise trip onboard river Hooghly and was fascinated by the glimpse of the former European settlements and reached Chandernagore, which was established as a French colony in 1673,'' he said about his tour last week.

''I found the place historical and saw a restoration project was taking place to rebuild heritage buildings. There are many buildings retaining the French heritage style - schools, the museum and the church on Strand on the side of river '' he said.

There were few more such buildings, he added.

Deville, who tours the world with his writer's quill and shares stories from around the globe, said beforehand he visited Jorasanko Thakurbari, Victoria Memorial, Netaji Bhawan, and Satyajit Ray's Birth Centenary Celebration Exhibition at an art gallery.

Deville is known in the literary world for curating mesmeric realities in his works, often inspired by his extensive travel expeditions all across the globe. ''India is a land where one place is so immensely different from the other. Delhi is different from Kolkata. I had been to Ranikhet which is a hilly area. Chandernagore. Hyderabad. I have been struck by so many diversities in India, but the oneness,'' he signed off.

Deville was also engaged in a freewheeling conversation with eminent author, translator, and publisher, Dr. Sunandan Roy Chowdhury on how travel inspires literature at the event in a heritage book shop.

He specifically revolves his literary pieces around the colonial timeframe with a dash of reality often portrayed in his choice of characters, infused with intricate travel documentation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)