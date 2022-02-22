John Abraham to star in Dinesh Vijan’s action-thriller ‘Tehran’

Bollywood star John Abraham on Tuesday announced his new film "Tehran", to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, known for backing movies such as "Badlapur", "Stree" and "Mimi".

The action-thriller, inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The 49-year-old actor shared the news about his new film, which will release on January 26, 2023, via Instagram along with a poster.

"Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan," Abraham captioned the post.

Maddock Films is producing ''Tehran'' in association with Bake My Cake Films. Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell are attached as producers.

