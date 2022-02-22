Left Menu

John Abraham to star in Dinesh Vijan’s action-thriller ‘Tehran’

Directed by ArunGopalan, Abraham captioned the post.Maddock Films is producing Tehran in association with Bake My Cake Films. Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are attached as producers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:01 IST
John Abraham to star in Dinesh Vijan’s action-thriller ‘Tehran’
John Abraham (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star John Abraham on Tuesday announced his new film "Tehran", to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, known for backing movies such as "Badlapur", "Stree" and "Mimi".

The action-thriller, inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The 49-year-old actor shared the news about his new film, which will release on January 26, 2023, via Instagram along with a poster.

"Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan," Abraham captioned the post.

Maddock Films is producing ''Tehran'' in association with Bake My Cake Films. Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell are attached as producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022