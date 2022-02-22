Left Menu

Randeep Hooda to be seen as a spy in Netflix's 'CAT'

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to come up with a new series titled 'CAT'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:46 IST
First look poster of Randeep Hooda's 'CAT' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix's upcoming revenge series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan'.

Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, 'CAT' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy. Excited about the project, Randeep said, "Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during 'Extraction' and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. 'CAT' again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series."

He also took to Twitter to share the series' first poster with his fans. In the first look, Randeep can be seen donning a turban. One can also spot a gun in his hands. The show will be out soon on the streaming giant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

