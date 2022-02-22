Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for 'Radhe Shyam'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam', which features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

22-02-2022
"Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam," the makers tweeted. Talking about Amitabh's involvement as the narrator for the project, director Radha Krishna Kumar said in a statement: "The film is set in the 1970's and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

