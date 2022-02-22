Prime Video announces premier date of Sumaira Shaikh's first stand-up special

''Dongri Danger'', the first stand-up special by writer-comic Sumaira Shaikh, will arrive on Prime Video this Friday.

The special is directed by Sumukhi Suresh, Shaikh's co-writer and co-star on the hit Prime Video series ''Pushpavalli''.

On Tuesday, Prime Video also unveiled the trailer of the show that sees the comic talk about road trips, her love for gangsters, and growing up in Dongri, an area in Mumbai.

A comic's first stand-up special is like her/his wedding, so basically she is putting up her wedding video, Shaikh quipped.

''It only makes sense that my first stand up special is on Amazon Prime Video since this is where it all began for me. I have been developing Dongri Danger since 2017 but it all came together recently. Writing fiction has taken me one step closer to finding my voice.

''I have classic observational bits on what's your rank in a group or how Tsunami water going back is the best relaxation video, but I have also explored story telling by talking about growing up in Dongri or how my relatives judged me more at my brother's funeral than at any wedding I have attended. I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity, and I hope that the viewers across the globe will love the show as much as the live audience did,'' the comic said in a statement.

''Dongri Danger'' is produced by OML Entertainment Private Limited and co-produced by Suresh's recently launched Motormouth Writers Pvt Ltd.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the special on Amazon Prime Video starting February 25.

