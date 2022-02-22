Munawar Faruqui joins Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'

Controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was on Tuesday announced as a contestant for ALTBalaji and MX Player’s upcoming reality show ''Lock Upp''.

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood star who is equally known for her many controversies, will be hosting the show.

The ''captive'' reality show will live stream 24x7 and feature 16 ''controversial'' celebrities, who will be put together in a lock up for months without amenities.

Faruqui, who is also a rapper, said he is aware that his journey during the show will be ''challenging'' but he is prepared for it.

''Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind show, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry.

''Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show,'' the 30-year-old comedian said in a statement.

In January 2021, Faruqui spent a month in jail at Indore after a BJP MLA's son lodged an FIR and accused the comedian of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows.

Later in November, the comic was under fire after the Bengaluru Police denied permission to his stand-up comedy show in the city amid protests by Hindu right-wing outfits.

Faruqui joins actor Nisha Rawal, known for serials like ''Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki'' and ''Shaadi Mubarak'', as a contestant on ''Lock Upp''.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants, a note from the makers read.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player on February 27.

