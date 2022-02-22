Left Menu

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan’s Urs commemoration

PTI | Agra | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:35 IST
Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs commemoration
On the occasion of the 367 'Urs' of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, tourists will get free entry to Taj Mahal from February 27 to March 1. This exemption is given every year on the occasion of Urs.

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) told PTI, ''There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th, 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal.'' While, on Sunday and Monday, the tourists entry will be from 2 pm till sunset and on March 1, the free entry will be from sunrise to sunset, Patel said.

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) told PTI, ''There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th, 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal.'' While, on Sunday and Monday, the tourists entry will be from 2 pm till sunset and on March 1, the free entry will be from sunrise to sunset, Patel said.

''We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all the three days,'' he added. Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said on the occasion of the three-day Urs ''various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed.'' Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, ''It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj.''

