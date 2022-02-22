Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan’s Urs commemoration

On the occasion of the 367 'Urs' of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, tourists will get free entry to Taj Mahal from February 27 to March 1. This exemption is given every year on the occasion of Urs.

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) told PTI, ''There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th, 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal.'' While, on Sunday and Monday, the tourists entry will be from 2 pm till sunset and on March 1, the free entry will be from sunrise to sunset, Patel said.

''We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all the three days,'' he added. Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said on the occasion of the three-day Urs ''various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed.'' Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, ''It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj.'' PTI COR NB Heading:Tourists will get free entry at Taj Mahal on three days Shahjahan 'Urs' AGRA: On the occasion of the 367 'Urs' of the fifth Mughal emperor Shahjahan, entry will be free for the tourists on February 27, 28 and March 01. According to the senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle during three days 'Urs', COVID-19 guidelines will also be followed. Superintending Archeologist of ASI, Agra Circle Raj kumar Patel told PTI, ''There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal.'' He added, ''On 27 and 28 the entry will be free from 2 p.m. till sunset and on March 1, the entry will be free from Sunrise to Sunset.'' ''We will follow the guidelines of the COVID-19 protocols on the three days,'' stressed Raj Kumar Patel. Shamsuddin Khan, President of the Approved Tourist Guides Association shared that it is 367 Urs of the Mughal emperor Shahjahan. ''On the three days various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed.'' Shakeel Rafiq, a government approved tour guide said, ''It is the time once in a year, when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of the Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaj.'' RCJ RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)