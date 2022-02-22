Left Menu

Mumbai: Court denies interim bail to actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

A special NDPS court here on Tuesday denied interim bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. The actors regular bail pleas have been rejected both by the special court and the Bombay High court on previous occasions.Kohli had recently sought interim bail for 14 days to visit his ailing parents.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special NDPS court here on Tuesday denied interim bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. The actor's regular bail pleas have been rejected both by the special court and the Bombay High court on previous occasions.

Kohli had recently sought interim bail for 14 days to visit his ailing parents. He later urged the court for grant him bail for two days.

However, the NCB, represented by special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, said the accused has been arrested under a relevant section of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of commercial quantity.

The relevant section doesn't have provision for bail even on medical grounds, the NCB had argued, adding that the ground mentioned in the bail application doesn't inspire confidence.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, special judge A A Joglekar rejected the actor's bail plea.

Kohli was arrested in August last year.

Among others, he has been booked under sections 27A (illicit trafficking) and 29 (conspiracy) of the NDPS Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

