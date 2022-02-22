Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude for her 'Uunchai' director Sooraj Barjatya on filmmaker's 58th birthday

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, whose upcoming projects include the Sooraj Barjatya directorial 'Uunchai', has thanked the filmmaker for enriching her as a performer on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:35 IST
Parineeti Chopra and Sooraj Barjatya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, whose upcoming projects include the Sooraj Barjatya directorial 'Uunchai', has thanked the filmmaker for enriching her as a performer on the occasion of his 58th birthday. Stating that Barjatya is the gentlest and the most amazing human being that she has ever met, Parineeti said, "He is so simple, so wise and so intelligent as a creative force, that someone like me, who is a complete director's actor, can gain tremendously and sharpen one's skill-set."

"Working with Sooraj ji on the sets of 'Uunchai' is like me going back to school because there is so much learning and unlearning at the same time that you feel creatively satiated after a shoot day," she continued. Parineeti further said that the filmmaker has enriched her as an artist and that she is grateful to him for choosing her to be a part of his vision.

She added, "He deserves all the happiness and love on his birthday because, through his films, he has spread so much love and joy to people. He has taught everyone so many values that are rooted in our Indian culture for generations. We are blessed to have had someone like Sooraj sir shaping Hindi cinema. His contribution is simply timeless." In 'Uunchai', which is touted as a film based on friendship, Parineeti will be seen acting alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and acting icons like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

