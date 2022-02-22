Left Menu

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan

It commands a lot of time....from the perfect combination of dyes in order to get the right tone and shade to getting the design right at the end of the weaving process. This piece has 576 knots per square inch which gives the clarity of the design, Hussain explained.He wants to gift this wall hanging carpet to the actor and hopes that the Bollywood star accepts it.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:24 IST
Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old carpet weaver from Srinagar city's Fateh Kadal area has made a silk wall hanging carpet of his idol and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and wants to present his artwork to ''Bhaijaan''.

Mohammad Hussain took six months to make the 900mm x 750mm artwork, which comprises 576 knots per square inch, in pure silk and carries the actor's portrait on both sides.

''Since there was not much work during the lockdown, I thought of paying my tributes to Bhaijaan. With my savings, I created this piece of work and I want to gift it to him,'' Hussain told PTI.

Asked about the cost incurred in making the wall hanging, Hussain said one cannot put a price to such things. ''I made this out of love for him. It cannot be measured in money,'' he said.

Hussain said he used 10 natural dyes just to make the silk yarn for the hair strands. ''It commands a lot of time....from the perfect combination of dyes in order to get the right tone and shade to getting the design right at the end of the weaving process.'' ''This piece has 576 knots per square inch which gives the clarity of the design,'' Hussain explained.

He wants to gift this wall hanging carpet to the actor and hopes that the Bollywood star accepts it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022