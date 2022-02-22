Entertainment News Roundup: UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness; From UK pubs to U.S. tour: The Longest Johns ride sea shanty craze wave and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness

Jamal Edwards, the founder of British online music platform SBTV which helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran, died on Sunday after a sudden illness, his mother said. Edwards, 31, founded SBTV aged 15 and went on to receive an MBE in 2014 for his services to music. He was also an ambassador to the Princes Trust, the charity founded by heir to the throne Prince Charles.

From UK pubs to U.S. tour: The Longest Johns ride sea shanty craze wave

Two years ago, British a capella folk band The Longest Johns performed their sea shanties in local Bristol pubs. This week they embark on their first U.S. tour, enjoying a wave of success stemming from a lockdown social media craze for the traditional tunes sung aboard ships.

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation "Uncharted" collected $44 million over the weekend, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland's star power. The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland's bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. "Uncharted" has received mixed reviews, at best, so it's safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a healthy hand in selling tickets. It also helps that "Uncharted" is rated PG-13 and based on one of the most popular video games.

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show -CNN

Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer. Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice World Tour" in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his postive COVID test, the report said.

The Vikings are back: 'Valhalla' series brings more adventures to screen

The new show "Vikings: Valhalla", which premieres on Netflix on Friday, pairs history with drama to narrate Viking adventures from more than 1,000 years ago, starting with a revenge mission against the English throne. Set some 100 years after the end of the hit series "Vikings", it tells the tales of Norse figures like explorer Leif Eriksson, his headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter and determined Prince Harald Sigurdsson.

Iconic Madonna dress and pre-Beatles drum kit go up for auction in California

The pink Marilyn Monroe-style dress worn by pop star Madonna in her 1984 "Material Girl" music video and a drum kit used by the prototype Beatles are some of the items going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction in California. The Madonna lot, consisting of a pink satin dress with bustier top and oversized pink satin bow, satin opera gloves and rhinestone bracelets, is estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 when it goes under the hammer in May, as part of the "Music Icons" auction at Julien's Auctions.

