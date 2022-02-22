Left Menu

‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ animated series to stream on Netflix

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:49 IST
‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ animated series to stream on Netflix
  • Country:
  • India

An animated series based on Indian television’s longest-running daily sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” will stream on Netflix from February 24, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Titled “Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah”, the family comedy entertainer show is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi and stars a host of actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

The Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s animated series – which has aired two successful seasons on TV since 2021 – also features popular characters from its parent show in hyperbolic comic avatars.

Modi, also founder and director of Neela Film Productions, said good content can be seamlessly adapted across mediums and they are thrilled to bring the animated series on OTT for their audience.

“The show’s animated version will be available to our viewers on Netflix and it also reiterates the fact that pure humor can bring positive transformation in our society and at Neela Film Productions, spreading joy is pivotal to our ethos. We’re glad that our viewers, especially kids, will get to enjoy Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah on OTT as well,” Modi said in a statement.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, the original Hindi sitcom, is based on the weekly Gujarati column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by late columnist-playwright Taarak Mehta in ''Chitralekha'' magazine. The TV show, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022