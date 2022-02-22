Left Menu

Graphic novel by Miyazaki to be issued in the US

Miyazakis Shunas Journey, originally released in 1983 and the basis for his films Princess Mononoke and Nausica of the Valley of the Wind, will be published Nov. 1 by the Macmillan imprint First Second. He was nominated for a best animated feature Oscar for his 2013 film The Wind Rises.

File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

A graphic novel by Oscar-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is being released for the first time in the United States, nearly 40 years after it was published in Japan. Miyazaki's "Shuna's Journey," originally released in 1983 and the basis for his films "Princess Mononoke" and "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind," will be published Nov. 1 by the Macmillan imprint First Second. Alex Dudok de Wit is translating the book into English.

"Fans of Princess Mononoke' and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' — there are millions of us — will delight in finding early hints of these masterworks in gorgeous watercolour pages by Miyazaki's own hand," Mark Siegel, editorial and creative director of First Second, said in a statement Tuesday. Miyazaki, 81, is regarded as one of the world's greatest animators. His other films include "My Neighbour Totoro," "Kiki's Delivery Service" and the 2001 release "Spirited Away," which won the Academy Award for best animated feature. He was nominated for a best animated feature Oscar for his 2013 film "The Wind Rises."

