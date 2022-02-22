R Balki opens up about cast of his upcoming film 'Ghoomer'

As the shoot for R Balki's next, 'Ghoomer', recently kicked off, its director has now opened up about what led him to choose Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi as the movie's cast. The upcoming film is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

Though the movie is not a biopic but it salutes the achievements of special sportsmen who have conquered their disabilities and achieved more than they did when they were so-called 'normal'. Speaking about the film, Balki told that 'Ghoomer' is a film that he's excited for several reasons.

Stating them, he said, "Firstly, the joy of working with Abhishek after Paa and what an idea, sirji! Abhishek is one of the rare contemporary actors with depth that is normally associated with a traditional era. Secondly, working with possibly the only actor in our industry who, besides being a good actor, is actually a real sports person, Saiyami Kher. You can't cheat a sportsman with face replacements! "Thirdly, the privilege of working with Shabana for the first time, and fourthly, the idea of doing a sports film that gives back a new idea to a traditional sport, almost spinning the sport on its head," continued Balki.

The filming for 'Ghoomer' had commenced on February 5. Abhishek had marked the occasion by sharing a picture of the film's clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha's frame to seek blessings. This film will be Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after 'Paa', which was released in 2009. (ANI)

