Jaida Benjamin of 'Family Reunion' fame reported missing in LA

Actor Jaida Benjamin, most known for portraying Kelly in Netflix's 'Family Reunion', has been reported to be missing by her family. According to Deadline, the LAPD has stated that the actor was last seen in the Los Angeles area on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard on February 19.

At the time, she was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers and locks in her hair. Her family has been unable to contact her since she was last seen, and the LAPD suspects there is no foul play involved at this time. Her mother asked the public for help in an Instagram post.

"Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can't breathe," Jocinda Benjamin posted. Her uncle, and co-founder of Beat Biotics, Jihan Johnston, M.Ed, posted an updated flyer on Twitter regarding Benjamin's disappearance.

This is the second such case of a missing actor this month. 'General Hospital' and 'Empire' actor Lindsey Pearlman was also declared missing in LA last week. She was subsequently found dead, as per Deadline. (ANI)

