Business briefs 3

CLIRNET, a doctor generated medical content platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million from a clutch of senior executives of major international funds management and banking organisations.

The city-based platform will utilise the funds to strengthen its tech capabilities to leverage AI for deepening platform engagement, expedite doctor acquisitions and amplify the content and operational teams, according to an official statement.

* * * Piramal Museum of Art announces exhibition of S H Raza's works * Piramal Museum of Art on Tuesday announced an exhibition of S H Raza's works as an effort to celebrate the artist's centenary.

This will be the first show by the gallery in two years and will also feature masterpieces from Raza's time in Mumbai, according to an official statement.

