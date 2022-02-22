Anupam Kher pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Uunchai' director Sooraj Barjataya

Left Menu

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended heartfelt birthday wishes to notable filmmaker Sooraj Barjataya who turned 58 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:05 IST
Sooraj Barjataya, Anupam Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended heartfelt birthday wishes to notable filmmaker Sooraj Barjataya who turned 58 on Tuesday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a series of black and white pictures featuring himself with the director at their upcoming film 'Uunchai's set.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam praised the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' director by stating how he was a unique person in today's times. "Happy birthday dearest #SoorajBarjataya!! May God give you all the happiness in the world!! May you continue to believe in goodness of human spirit and make amazing movies on it. You are a unique person in today's times. I am blessed to know!! #Uunchai will be your best film till today!!" Anupam captioned the post.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship. Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Apart from Anupam, the film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

