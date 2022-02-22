Left Menu

Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz join Christopher Nolan 'Oppenheimer'

Actors Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz are now the newest additions to 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb.

Actors Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz are now the newest additions to 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the previously announced cast for the Universal project includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid and Matthew Modine, plus topliner Cillian Murphy.

Production on the Universal feature shoots this month in New Mexico. Murphy will be starring as the theoretical physicist who helped develop the Atomic bomb during World War II, but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials. It is unclear who Ehrenreich and Krumholtz will play in what Universal has described as an epic thriller, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ehrenreich has famously starred as the galaxy's favourite space smuggler, Han Solo, in 2018's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. He appeared in Warren Beatty's 'Rules Don't Apply' and had a breakthrough role in the Coen Brothers' 'Hail, Caesar!' Krumholtz was one of the stars of the crime mystery series 'Numbers', which ran for six seasons on CBS and he appeared in David Simon's HBO series, 'The Deuce'. (ANI)

