'I am so proud to have essayed Omi in Kai Po Che!,' says Amit Sadh on film's ninth anniversary

Actor Amit Sadh is celebrating nine years of his much-loved political action sports drama 'Kai Po Che!' on Tuesday. 'Kai Po Che!' was a revolutionary film in more ways than one! The drama brilliantly tapped into the potential of Amit Sadh and gave one of the most memorable characters of all time, Omi Shastri.

As 'Kai Po Che!' clocks nine years today, Amit said, "Few films are special way beyond their commercial and critical reception, and 'Kai Po Che!' is one of them. Working on it with an exceptional team was an experience in itself." "I am so proud to have Omi on the list of characters I have essayed because, as an actor, I had the best time exploring him on the set. And receiving the acclaim that we did, made all our hard work worth it," he added.

Meanwhile, the bromance between Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also became a massive hit among the audience. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Kai Po Che!' was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, marking the banner's first solo production under the Disney*UTV brand.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life', also stars Amrita Puri as the female lead. Set in Ahmedabad from 2000 to 2012, 'Kai Po Che!' revolves around three friends, Ishaan 'Ish' Bhatt (Rajput), Omkar 'Omi' Shastri (Sadh) and Govind 'Govi' Patel (Rao), who want to start their own sports shop and sports academy; the film also revolves around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, 2002 Godhra train burning and the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

The film tracks their deep friendship, and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred. The film also had a world premiere at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit Sadh is gearing up for the release of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' next season. He is also shooting for an untitled project in Leh. (ANI)

