Aaron Pierre to share screen space with Mahershala Ali In Marvel's 'Blade'

Aaron Pierre has joined Mahershala Ali in Marvel's new film titled 'Blade'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:14 IST
Aaron Pierre (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Aaron Pierre has joined Mahershala Ali in Marvel's new film titled 'Blade'. Pierre is the third official addition to the cast. In November, Delroy Lindo officially joined the Marvel reboot in a mystery role, Variety reported.

The details of Pierre have not been revealed yet. Bassam Tariq has come on board to helm 'Blade'. The film will serve as the first feature film adaptation of the Marvel character since Wesley Snipes took on the role in a trilogy of action films during the 2000's. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

