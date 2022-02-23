Left Menu

As actor Karan Singh Grover turned 40 on Wednesday, his wife and actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday post on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:43 IST
'Happy birthday monkey prince,' writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As actor Karan Singh Grover turned 40 on Wednesday, his wife and actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday post on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Raaz' actor posted a goofy video from his midnight birthday bash, dancing with their friends.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love @iamksgofficial #happybirthdaymonkeyprince" In a follow-up post, she shared pictures of them posing together in coordinated black-and-white outfits.

In the caption, she penned, "Happy Birthday to My life @iamksgofficial." For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of 'Alone' and tied the knot in 2016. The couple has also starred together in the web series 'Dangerous'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

