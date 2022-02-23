Mahershala Ali's 'Blade' adds actor Aaron Pierre

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:07 IST
''Old'' star Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of Disney and Marvel Studios' ''Blade'' reboot, led by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre will feature alongside Ali and veteran actor Delroy Lindo in the upcoming adaptation of the popular comic.

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the movie, while ''Mogul Mowgli'' helmer Bassam Tariq is attached as the director.

Ali will star in the film as Blade, the half-human, half-vampire who first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1973’s ''Tomb of Dracula'' No. 10.

The actor was announced as starring in ''Blade'' during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019. Ali had a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credit scene of the recent MCU movie ''Eternals''.

Pierre is known for Syfy series ''Krypton'' and filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's 2021 feature film ''Old''. He will next voice star as Mufasa in Barry Jenkins’ ''The Lion King'' prequel.

