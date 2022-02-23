Left Menu

James Mangold to helm biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:25 IST
James Mangold to helm biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton
Filmmaker James Mangold is set to direct a biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster Keaton.

According to Deadline, Mangold is collaborating with 20th Century Studios to develop the project.

Mangold's team is meeting with writers to adapt author Marian Meade's 1995 biography ''Buster Keaton: Cut To The Chase''.

The book explores Keaton’s often brutal childhood acting experiences, the making of his masterpieces, his shame at his own lack of education, his life-threatening alcoholism and his turbulent marriages.

Often remembered as the Silent Star, Keaton was an actor, comedian and filmmaker who made many critically-acclaimed silent films, including ''Sherlock Jr'', ''The General'' and ''The Cameraman''.

He was famous for his physical comedy with a consistently stoic, deadpan expression that earned him the nickname ''The Great Stone Face''.

Mangold is best known for making critical hits like ''Girl, Interrupted'', ''Walk the Line'', ''3:10 to Yuma'', ''Logan'' and ''Ford v Ferrari''.

He is currently working on the fifth ''Indiana Jones'' film, starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

