Entertainment News Roundup: UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness; From UK pubs to U.S. tour: The Longest Johns ride sea shanty craze wave and more

UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness

Jamal Edwards, the founder of British online music platform SBTV which helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran, died on Sunday after a sudden illness, his mother said. Edwards, 31, founded SBTV aged 15 and went on to receive an MBE in 2014 for his services to music. He was also an ambassador to the Prince's Trust, the charity founded by the heir to the throne of Prince Charles.

From UK pubs to U.S. tour: The Longest Johns ride sea shanty craze wave

Two years ago, British a capella folk band The Longest Johns performed their sea shanties in local Bristol pubs. This week they embark on their first U.S. tour, enjoying a wave of success stemming from a lockdown social media craze for the traditional tunes sung aboard ships.

K-pop sensation BTS to return to U.S. for in-person concerts

South Korean boy band BTS will return to the United States for a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April, their agency said on Wednesday. The concerts, part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show live-streamed, Bit Hit Music said in a statement.

The Vikings are back: 'Valhalla' series brings more adventures to screen

The new show "Vikings: Valhalla", which premieres on Netflix on Friday, pairs history with drama to narrate Viking adventures from more than 1,000 years ago, starting with a revenge mission against the English throne. Set some 100 years after the end of the hit series "Vikings", it tells the tales of Norse figures like explorer Leif Eriksson, his headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter and determined Prince Harald Sigurdsson.

Iconic Madonna dress and pre-Beatles drum kit go up for auction in California

The pink Marilyn Monroe-style dress worn by pop star Madonna in her 1984 "Material Girl" music video and a drum kit used by the prototype Beatles are some of the items going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction in California. The Madonna lot, consisting of a pink satin dress with bustier top and oversized pink satin bow, satin opera gloves, and rhinestone bracelets, is estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 when it goes under the hammer in May, as part of the "Music Icons" auction at Julien's Auctions.

