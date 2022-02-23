Left Menu

Shibani Dandekar edits her name on social media after marriage to Farhan Akhtar

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 11:25 IST
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shibani Dandekar has added her husband's last name to her name, making it Instagram official on Wednesday. The actor's name on her Instagram handle now reads, "Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar".

She has also updated her bio, which is now: "Producer,Presenter, Actress, Singer. MRS AKHTAR" For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple had been dating for almost three years. (ANI)

