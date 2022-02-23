Mammooty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj pay tributes to Malayalam actor Lalitha

Prominent Malayalam film personalities, including Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, have condoled the death of noted actor KPAC Lalitha.

Lalitha passed away late on Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura near Kochi at the age of 74.

The two-time National award winning-actor was one of the highly respected stars of the Malayalam film industry, and was known for working in films such as “Koottukudumbam”, “Kattathe Kilikkoodu”, “Amaram”, “Shantham” and “Snehaveedu”.

Sharing a photo of Lalitha, Mammooty wrote on Twitter, ''I have lost someone I cherish so much, respectfully with memories that will never leave.'' His son, Salmaan, also remembered Lalitha as he penned a heartfelt note for her.

''The most love I’ve felt for a co actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I’ve never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word,'' the 35-year-old star wrote. Salmaan, who worked with her in films like “Charlie”, “Varane Avashyamund”, remembered their last day together on a film's set. Their last movie is 2020 romantic-drama “Varane Avashyamund”.

''These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn’t let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other Chakkare Evideya... #lalithaaunty #endechakkarakutty #myhearthurts,” he said.

Sukumaran, who shared screen space with Lalitha in films such as ''Adam Joan”, “Amar Akbar Anthony” and “Hero'', said it was a privilege to work with her.

''Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known,” Sukumaran tweeted. Actor Keerthy Suresh said she is ''saddened'' by the news of Lalitha's demise.

''Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family,'' she said.

Actor Fahadh Faasil posted a picture of Lalitha with a broken heart emoji and simply wrote, ''Rest in peace.'' Filmmaker Santosh Sivan posted on Twitter, ''God bless her soul #kpaclalitha is in heaven.” Known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters, Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People's Arts Club)-- a theatre collective in Kerala, five decades ago.

She forayed into the movie industry in 1969 with 'Koottukudumbam' directed by K S Sethumadhavan.

Lalitha took a break from acting for some time in the late 1970s, but returned in 1983 with 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu', directed by Bharathan.

She was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

